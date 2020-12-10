Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $77.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20.

A number of research firms have commented on OXM. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

