Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

NYSE:OXM opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

