Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Citigroup stock opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

