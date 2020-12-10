Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Xylem by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $220,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $98.53 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $4,317,279. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

