Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

NYSE PAG opened at $58.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

