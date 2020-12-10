Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) (CVE:VRY) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) (CVE:VRY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.32. Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$2.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) Company Profile (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It holds working interests in 28 licenses totaling an area of 168,433 acres in 4 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company also has a net profits interest in a 2-million-acre concession in Paraguay.

