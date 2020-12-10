Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) vs. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Financial Survey

Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Palo Alto Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks -7.83% -9.61% -1.62%

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and Palo Alto Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Point to Point Methodics $140,000.00 10.88 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A Palo Alto Networks $3.41 billion 8.44 -$267.00 million ($1.24) -243.67

Point to Point Methodics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palo Alto Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -28.61, meaning that its share price is 2,961% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Point to Point Methodics and Palo Alto Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A Palo Alto Networks 1 5 26 0 2.78

Palo Alto Networks has a consensus target price of $306.24, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Point to Point Methodics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Point to Point Methodics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Point to Point Methodics

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances. It also offers subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, uniform resource locator filtering, malware and persistent threat, laptop and mobile device protection, and firewall, as well as cyberattacks, threat intelligence, and data loss prevention. In addition, the company provides professional services, including architecture design and planning, configuration, and firewall migration, as well as online and in-classroom education training services, as well as support services. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. sells its products and services through its channel partners, as well as directly to medium to large enterprises, service providers, and government entities operating in various industries, including education, energy, financial services, government entities, healthcare, Internet and media, manufacturing, public sector, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

