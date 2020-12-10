Polar Capital LLP Acquires 718,244 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 718,244 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 0.9% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $121,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,763 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,905 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

MDT opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.