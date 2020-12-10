Polar Capital LLP Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 446,380 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $96,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $118.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

