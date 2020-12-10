Polar Capital LLP Buys 140,864 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,883 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 140,864 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.2% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.12% of Adobe worth $293,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 89.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $483.74 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total transaction of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.