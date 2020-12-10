Polar Capital LLP Has $121.15 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polar Capital LLP trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150,221 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.9% of Polar Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $121,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.56.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total transaction of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,909.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,657,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,132 shares of company stock worth $51,971,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $527.99 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $545.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

