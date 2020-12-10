Polar Capital LLP Sells 108,426 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Polar Capital LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,337,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,426 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.1% of Polar Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $153,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $115.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

