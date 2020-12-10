PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Down 20%

PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) (CVE:PPX) shares dropped 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 115,111 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 71,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The company has a market cap of C$20.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05.

About PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.