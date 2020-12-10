Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.93% of Premier Financial worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Premier Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Premier Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Premier Financial by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 57,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Premier Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Premier Financial news, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $273,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,766.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990 over the last 90 days.

NYSE:PFC opened at $22.77 on Thursday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

