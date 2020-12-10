Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $4,745,773.32 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $4,745,773.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 49,630 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $1,866,584.30.

On Monday, November 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $2,649,750.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,070,982.87.

On Friday, November 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $2,680,258.74.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,479 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $2,819,494.87.

On Monday, November 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,951 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $2,827,675.97.

On Thursday, November 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 59,813 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $1,621,530.43.

On Friday, October 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 22,896 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $612,925.92.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $2,009,124.48.

Progyny stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.03.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.