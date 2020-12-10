Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $4,745,773.32 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $4,745,773.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 49,630 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $1,866,584.30.
  • On Monday, November 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 75,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $2,649,750.00.
  • On Friday, November 20th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 35,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,070,982.87.
  • On Friday, November 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 89,521 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $2,680,258.74.
  • On Wednesday, November 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,479 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $2,819,494.87.
  • On Monday, November 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 95,951 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $2,827,675.97.
  • On Thursday, November 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 59,813 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $1,621,530.43.
  • On Friday, October 30th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 62,432 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $1,520,219.20.
  • On Tuesday, October 27th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 22,896 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $612,925.92.
  • On Wednesday, October 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 72,768 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $2,009,124.48.

Progyny stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.70. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.03.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 133.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit