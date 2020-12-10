ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,223,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trimble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,927,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $2,329,343 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.