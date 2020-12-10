ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

IOVA opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit