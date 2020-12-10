ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.