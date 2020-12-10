ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after buying an additional 12,310,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,515,000 after buying an additional 4,709,260 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,555,000 after buying an additional 1,272,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after buying an additional 1,001,278 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,494,000 after buying an additional 854,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $28.92 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zelman & Associates raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.77.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 122,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,745. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

