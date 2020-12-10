ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 64 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $334.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.43. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $391.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.