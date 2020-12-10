ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.47 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

