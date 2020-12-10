ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allakos in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.97. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $132.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

