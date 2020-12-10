ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,998,000 after buying an additional 3,629,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,035,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 346,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,387,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,522,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.