ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 41,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,563 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,930,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Oilwell Varco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.97. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. National Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.