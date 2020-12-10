ProShare Advisors LLC Has $769,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 143.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100,720 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 176,035 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,528 shares of company stock worth $137,722 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $28.19 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

