ProShare Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,181 shares in the company, valued at $976,361.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,273 shares of company stock worth $7,712,370. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

