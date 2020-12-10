ProShare Advisors LLC Has $797,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 70.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 175.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 72.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,541,843. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

