ProShare Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apache by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after buying an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apache by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 35,356 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Apache by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,902,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 175,071 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Apache by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after buying an additional 1,330,455 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of APA stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

