ProShare Advisors LLC Has $923,000 Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 291,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,282,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.62.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $209.76 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.79 and its 200-day moving average is $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

