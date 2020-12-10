ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,675,000 after purchasing an additional 733,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,888 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 553.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 185,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,484,000 after purchasing an additional 89,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,895 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRTC opened at $196.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.09 and a beta of 1.78. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $274.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,976.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,169 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,487. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

