ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $209.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $234.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

