ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.61.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

