ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 18,414 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,414 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XRX opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 150,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

