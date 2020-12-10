ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

