ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

