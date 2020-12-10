ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 637 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of DNLI opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,101,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,900. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

