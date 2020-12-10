ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 73 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after buying an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after purchasing an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after purchasing an additional 81,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,255 shares of company stock worth $6,132,356 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $320.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.22 and its 200 day moving average is $297.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $356.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

