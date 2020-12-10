ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 787 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 20.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXRH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $6,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at $247,113,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

