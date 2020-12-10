ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 148.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 69.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after purchasing an additional 908,747 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

RGA opened at $120.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

