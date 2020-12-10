ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,133,000 after purchasing an additional 349,911 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 514,574 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,489,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

GBCI stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.