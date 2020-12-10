ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 24.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 139.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,745,000 after buying an additional 684,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 386.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 648,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 215.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 758,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 518,013 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 758,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 431,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other CubeSmart news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

CUBE opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

