ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares RAFI Long/Short (NYSEARCA:RALS) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 15.66% of ProShares RAFI Long/Short worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of RALS opened at $31.21 on Thursday. ProShares RAFI Long/Short has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

