Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.38.

NYSE:PRU opened at $80.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

