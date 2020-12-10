Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.38.

NYSE:PRU opened at $80.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit