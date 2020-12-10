PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 29.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $135.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.39. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

