Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.36 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,291 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $231,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Raymond James cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

