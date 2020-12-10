Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) vs. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Head to Head Survey

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) and Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Puma Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovaBay Pharmaceuticals $6.60 million 4.11 -$9.65 million ($0.48) -1.35 Puma Biotechnology $272.30 million 1.54 -$75.60 million ($1.95) -5.42

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puma Biotechnology. Puma Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Puma Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaBay Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Puma Biotechnology 1 6 1 0 2.00

Puma Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Puma Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Puma Biotechnology is more favorable than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and Puma Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaBay Pharmaceuticals -122.78% -309.15% -93.80% Puma Biotechnology -17.25% -246.80% -17.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market. It also develops auriclosene, a synthetic molecule for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop auriclosene for veterinary markets for companion animals. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

