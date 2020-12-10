PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Sells $34,253,932.34 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $34,253,932.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $59.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

