Raymond James Boosts Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of WBS opened at $40.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $264,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 77.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,485,000 after buying an additional 75,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

