Reviewing Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) and GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) and GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -34.39, indicating that its stock price is 3,539% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and GasLog’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GasLog $668.64 million 0.48 -$100.66 million $0.29 11.62

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GasLog.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and GasLog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A GasLog 1 2 3 0 2.33

GasLog has a consensus price target of $4.49, indicating a potential upside of 33.28%. Given GasLog’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GasLog is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and GasLog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A GasLog -18.58% 1.81% 0.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of GasLog shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GasLog beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc., from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships. (PRESS RELEASE)

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

