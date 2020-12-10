RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Dec 10th, 2020

RH (NYSE:RH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Shares of RH stock opened at $467.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. RH has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $494.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen upped their target price on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

