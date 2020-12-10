Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.50. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07, a current ratio of 19.51 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The firm has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93.

About Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

