Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2020

Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.50. Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 566.07, a current ratio of 19.51 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The firm has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93.

About Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rifco Inc. (RFC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit